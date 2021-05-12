Kate And William's Aide Who Accused Meghan Markle Of Bullying Just Quit. Here's Why

The name Jason Knauf may not ring too many bells, though what he did certainly might. As the Associated Press reported on March 3, Knauf, an aide to Prince William and Kate Middleton, accused Meghan Markle of bullying staff when he worked for her and Prince Harry as their communications chief.

Citing unnamed "royal aides," the Times of London reported that Knauf filed a complaint in October 2018 in which he accused the Duchess of Sussex of bullying two senior members of her staff to the point of quitting, and making a third employee feel "humiliated." According to the outlet, Knauf sent a formal email to a senior royal official expressing that he was "very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs of the household in the past year."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry called the allegations "a calculated smear campaign" in a statement, per Today. According to AP, Buckingham Palace launched an internal investigation in March to address the accusations. "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement continued. The royal family has yet to release the findings.

In May, Knauf announced he will no longer work for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Keep reading to learn why he is stepping down.