The Real Reason Donald Trump Never Let The Public Know Who Visited The White House During His Presidency

President Joe Biden is again reversing another policy from former President Donald Trump's time in office.

Biden assumed office on January 20, after his star-studded inauguration, which his predecessor declined to attend. According to CNN, Biden spent the first few weeks reversing the previous policies of the Trump administration, including lifting bans on transgender people serving in the military, reinstating travel restrictions on several hard-hit COVID countries, creating a task force to reunite separated families at the border, and more. The reasoning for the reversals was so that Biden could start "moving [America] forward," per the BBC.

Throughout his first 100 days in the White House, Biden promised that his administration would lead with transparency and integrity. The latest example of that is reinstating the White House visitor logs, which was a practice employed by the Obama administration, but was dismissed by Trump, per The New York Times. Read on to find out why Trump never let the public know about who visited the White House during his presidency.