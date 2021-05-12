What Bernie Sanders Did To Help Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his first few dates with girlfriend, Megan Fox — even recounting a time when Senator Bernie Sanders lended a hand in the couple's relationship.

In the May 12 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the rocker told the story of how he and Fox's first date ended up with the Hollywood couple scaling a three-story building. "I saw this roof and I was like, 'Aww, I used to hang up there and I just want you to come and see my world for a minute,'" said the artist. "The door was locked so we had to scaffold around. It was very dangerous."

The celebrity couple's relationship has been all but normal, with Kelly revealing their second date involved swimming with sharks in Bora Bora. Casual. "She loves nature, she's very in tune with the earth, and I'm scared of sharks so we went swimming with sharks," said Kelly. "I'm not a nature boy yet ... I committed and we swam with sharks."

Since the adventurous first dates, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship has only heated up. And they even got a little help from Sen. Bernie Sanders.