Kelsea Ballerini And Kane Brown Will Co-Host The 2021 CMT Awards. Here's Why Fans Are Pumped

Country stars Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown are co-hosting the June 9, 2021, CMT Awards, and there are multiple reasons for fans to rejoice. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic not only pushed the award ceremony back four months to October but also forced it to invent a category to celebrate continued creativity in the industry, with the "Quarantine Video of the Year" award. But this year, things are looking brighter.

"Thrilled to be celebrating country music and summertime and being a little more together by hosting... with my fellow KB & friend @kanebrown_music," Ballerini captioned an Instagram post about the news. A returning host from 2020, Brown said via the official CMT press release, "The CMT Music Awards are special to me – it's the first industry award I won, and getting on that stage was an amazing feeling." Brown added about the fan-voted CMT Awards (the process of which distinguishes them from the ACM Awards), "I love that the fans get to have their voices heard."

Ballerini might have also dropped a tease in her Instagram caption that set country fan hearts aflutter. The "Half of My Hometown" singer ended her Instagram caption by noting that she and brown "have more surprises to come for the show [smiley-face emoji]." You know it's serious when a smiley emoji is involved! Here's what excited fans think her hint means.