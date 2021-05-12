What's Really Going On With Harry Styles' Accent?

If you are (or were) a fan of One Direction, then you probably know all kinds of interesting tidbits when it comes to its ultra-famous members. For instance, you might be able to recall where each 1D alum is originally from (and by might, we mean definitely).

But just to refresh your memory, Niall Horan is the only former member of the boy band who is Irish. He was born in Mullingar, Ireland, which is located in the hilly County Westmeath, according to The Independent. The rest of the guys? They hail from England. Per Top40Charts, Zayn Malik came from Bradford, West Yorkshire, and Liam Payne was born in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, as was Louis Tomlinson, who first lived in South Yorkshire's Doncaster. As for Harry Styles, those in Cheshire's Holmes Chapel can claim him as one of their own. Much like The Beatles (and stay with us), the now-disbanded five-member group is entirely made up of home-grown U.K. lads.

Indeed, Styles is a Cheshire fellow right down to his accent. Or, at least, he used to be. As the star continues with his successful solo career and his ever-intriguing style transformation, his accent might actually be changing as well. And some people aren't happy about it. Hmmm. Scroll down to see what sparked this debacle.