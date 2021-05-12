Caitlyn Jenner Receives A Surprising Endorsement For Her Gubernatorial Run

There's an effort underway in California to recall Democrat Gavin Newsom and elect a new governor. And retired Olympic gold medalist and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Caitlyn Jenner has thrown her hat into the race as a Republican. While California leans heavily Democratic, Republicans with name recognition, such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, have been elected in the past.

However, according to a recent Los Angeles Times poll, Caitlyn faces a steep uphill battle. Only 6% of California voters who took part in the poll said they would vote for Caitlyn to replace Newsom. The poll also found that a large majority of voters from every party said they do not support her run for governor. Caitlyn's Republican opponents, Kevin Falconer and John Cox, also face an uphill climb to the governor's mansion. But with 22% of support each from voters, they aren't faring quite as dismally as Caitlyn so far, per the L.A. Times.

One thing Caitlyn has on her side, though, is that name recognition. And she just picked up a surprising endorsement. Keep reading to find out which influential figure threw their backing behind Caitlyn's political bid.