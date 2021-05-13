Oprah Reveals Her Biggest Interview Mistake Ever

Many years ago, Oprah Winfrey interviewed actor Sally Field, who dated Burt Reynolds and starred with him on the 1977 film "Smokey and the Bandit." During the interview, however, Oprah asked Field a very personal question ... and she didn't appreciate it.

"My big mistake: I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Oprah told Rob Lowe on his podcast (via E! News). "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, 'You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That's what everybody wants to know.'"

So, after Oprah asked the salacious question, Field was completely turned off. "She went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again." Lowe, who's very familiar with Field, said her reaction was to be expected. "She's one of the most amazing actors I've ever known, but when Sally goes cold, it's like Khrushchev in the Cold War," he said. "She will bury you."

Oprah definitely learned from her mistake and admitted that the question was totally uncalled for. "I deserved it, I deserved it, I deserved it, 'cause that is such an inappropriate question," she said.