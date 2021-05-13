Ellen Gives Emotional Monologue After Announcing The End Of Her Talk Show

Famous talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres delivered an emotional monologue during the taping of May 13's "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," wherein she explained that the upcoming 19th season would be the last, per Today.

As you may recall, the comedic icon landed in some scalding hot water in 2020 after accusations of workplace toxicity and even claims of racism and bullying surfaced via a bombshell report by BuzzFeed. While most of the accusations involved high-level producers and managers, one past employee did point the finger squarely at DeGeneres.

"She really needs to take more responsibility," the dissatisfied previous employee declared. "If she wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what's going on I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, 'Things are going great, everybody's happy,' and she just believes that, but it's her responsibility to go beyond that," they added.

While DeGeneres tackled the scandal head-on, even vowing to do better, it's reported by Daily Mail that the show was never able to rebound from the bad press and hemorrhaging viewers. Alas, it appears DeGeneres is citing different reasons for pulling the plug. Keep reading after the jump to learn all about DeGeneres emotive monologue.