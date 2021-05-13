Did Courtney Stodden Accept Chrissy Teigen's Apology?

Another celebrity helped introduce Courtney Stodden to the dark side of fame. Stodden's name and image were splashed all over the tabloids in 2011 when they were just 16 years old, thanks to their marriage to 51-year-old "Lost" actor Doug Hutchison, and Chrissy Teigen was one of the many people who mercilessly mocked the teen bride.

Stodden filed for divorce from Hutchison seven years later, but they didn't fade into complete obscurity. As reported by BuzzFeed, Stodden was "treated as a punchline" amid her ascent to fame. However, they didn't respond to the ugliness by stepping away from the spotlight. They appeared on multiple reality series, including "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." They also pursued a music career and kept fans updated on their life on Instagram, which is where Stodden came out as non-binary in April. They also didn't shy away from calling out Teigen's bad behavior, even releasing a song about it titled "Bully (Chrissy's Song)."

On May 10, Stodden told The Daily Beast that Teigen used to send them DMs encouraging them to commit suicide. TMZ also shared screenshots of some of Teigen's public tweets directed at Stodden from 2011 and 2012, including one that simply said, "i hate you." Another read, "my Friday fantasy: you. dirt nap. mmmmmm baby."

On May 12, Teigen apologized to Stodden, but did they accept?