Janet Jackson's Brothers React To Justin Timberlake's Apology
Janet Jackson may not have directly responded to Justin Timberlake's long-awaited apology over their 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, but her brothers have now given their thoughts about the situation.
The infamous Super Bowl show ended with a major wardrobe malfunction when Timberlake pulled off part of Janet's costume and exposed her breast, sparking outcry from politicians and the media. As The Independent reported, the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" recently drew attention to how Janet's career suffered afterward, in stark contrast to Timberlake, who didn't face any repercussions. The production company also has a new documentary in the works about Janet and her 2004 performance.
After the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary prompted outrage about the incident, Timberlake responded with an apology to Janet, too. On his Instagram, the "Cry Me A River" singer claimed that he was "deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right." Timberlake went on to clarify that he understood how he had fallen short and "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."
"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually," he continued, "because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." Now Janet's brothers have reacted to the post, in which the "Sexyback" musician argued that "everyone involved deserves better."
Tito, Marlon, and Jackie Jackson said that Timberlake's apology 'means a whole lot'
Tito, Marlon, and Jackie Jackson opened up about Justin Timberlake's apology to their sister Janet Jackson during an interview on SiriusXM's Radio Andy.
"You know, it takes a man to step up and do that, so we do thank him for doing that," Marlon told Andy Cohen, addressing the decades-late statement that Timberlake issued on his Instagram. "But we'd like to move forward because that was out there, the negativity about it." He went on to reflect on the publicity that his sister received at the time. "As they say in the old days: Long as they're talking about you, good or bad, you still in the public's eye," Marlon quipped.
The Super Bowl incident certainly did draw attention: On top of more than half a million complaints, CBS was forced to pay a $550K fine. Janet in particular bore the brunt of the criticism, as she was accused of planning it as a stunt. Per Billboard, many TV channels and radio stations, including MTV, blacklisted her songs and videos as a punishment.
Jackie admitted on Radio Andy that the backlash "kind of hurt Janet in the past." But he praised Timberlake for making amends: "For him to step up and say that, it means a whole lot."