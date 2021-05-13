Janet Jackson's Brothers React To Justin Timberlake's Apology

Janet Jackson may not have directly responded to Justin Timberlake's long-awaited apology over their 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, but her brothers have now given their thoughts about the situation.

The infamous Super Bowl show ended with a major wardrobe malfunction when Timberlake pulled off part of Janet's costume and exposed her breast, sparking outcry from politicians and the media. As The Independent reported, the documentary "Framing Britney Spears" recently drew attention to how Janet's career suffered afterward, in stark contrast to Timberlake, who didn't face any repercussions. The production company also has a new documentary in the works about Janet and her 2004 performance.

After the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary prompted outrage about the incident, Timberlake responded with an apology to Janet, too. On his Instagram, the "Cry Me A River" singer claimed that he was "deeply sorry for the time in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right." Timberlake went on to clarify that he understood how he had fallen short and "benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism."

"I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually," he continued, "because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." Now Janet's brothers have reacted to the post, in which the "Sexyback" musician argued that "everyone involved deserves better."