Swizz Beatz Opens Up About The Last Song He Made With DMX

Swizz Beatz recently recalled the very last song he made with late rapper DMX. Speaking with Rap-Up on May 12, Swizz described the process behind "Been to War" featuring DMX and French Montana, which is part of the soundtrack of Season 2 of "Godfather of Harlem."

In the interview, Swizz also revealed that the song was originally meant to appear on DMX's posthumous album, "Exodus," which Swizz is producing. The upcoming album, which features the late rapper's Exodus 1:7 neck tattoo as its cover, is expected to be released on Friday, May 28 via Def Jam Recordings.

"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met," Swizz recently told Rolling Stone. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."

And according to the producer, "Been to War" was a song DMX was particularly excited about. Get the details below.