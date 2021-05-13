Swizz Beatz Opens Up About The Last Song He Made With DMX
Swizz Beatz recently recalled the very last song he made with late rapper DMX. Speaking with Rap-Up on May 12, Swizz described the process behind "Been to War" featuring DMX and French Montana, which is part of the soundtrack of Season 2 of "Godfather of Harlem."
In the interview, Swizz also revealed that the song was originally meant to appear on DMX's posthumous album, "Exodus," which Swizz is producing. The upcoming album, which features the late rapper's Exodus 1:7 neck tattoo as its cover, is expected to be released on Friday, May 28 via Def Jam Recordings.
"My brother X was one of the most pure and rare souls I've ever met," Swizz recently told Rolling Stone. "He lived his life dedicated to his family and music. Most of all, he was generous with his giving and loved his fans beyond measure. This album, X couldn't wait for his fans all around the world to hear and show just how much he valued each and every single person that has supported him unconditionally."
And according to the producer, "Been to War" was a song DMX was particularly excited about. Get the details below.
DMX was 'so appreciative' to be on the 'Godfather of Harlem' soundtrack again
As Swizz Beatz told Rap-Up on May 12, "Been to War" was meant to be DMX's song for his upcoming album "Exodus." "I actually made that record for X and wanted that record for X, but then we was coming with the show," he said. "And so it was like, 'You know what, it's perfect.'"
And so the song ended up on the soundtrack of Epix's show starring Forest Whitaker — something DMX was super excited about. "He sent it to me, and he was just so excited to be included in 'Godfather of Harlem' again...," Swizz said. DMX can also be heard on the show's opening theme, "Just In Case," alongside Rick Ross and Swizz.
At the time, DMX was traveling a lot, so he took a little longer than expected to send his verse over. But the rapper was so excited about being on the show's soundtrack again that he promised Beatz he would finish it ASAP. "And then he called me, and he was just like, 'I'm on it. I'm going to the studio, and I'll have it to you by tomorrow.'"
And so he did. "He had it to me the next day," Beatz said. "And I thought it was super fresh, and he just was super appreciative 'cause he was a big fan of Forest, big fan of 'Godfather,' and it's something he actually had fun doing."