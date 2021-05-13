The Real Reason Lil Scrappy Joined Love & Hip Hop

Despite being on the rap scene for decades (and giving us hits such as "Money In The Bank" and "No Problem"), Lil Scrappy arguably gained a bigger following after joining the Atlanta franchise of VH1's "Love & Hip Hop."

On the hit reality show, Scrappy gave viewers a closer look at his family, introducing us to the one and only Momma Dee, as well as his romantic relationships and beefs (who can forget the iconic stand-off featuring himself and then-girlfriend Erica Dixon vs. Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez?).

When Scrappy first joined "Love & Hip-Hop" in 2012, he introduced us to the mother of his child, Erica, and surprised her with a proposal during the reunion special. After the two broke up, however, viewers witnessed Scrappy's failed relationship with Shay Johnson and multiple other flings, before he finally settled down with his current wife, Bambi.

Unlike some of his "Love & Hip Hop: New York" counterparts, such as Cardi B, Scrappy didn't join the show in order to boost his rap career, though. In fact, the reason he decided to agree to star in Mona Scott-Young's series has nothing to do with music.