Dominic West Is Worried About His Upcoming Press Tour With Lily James. Here's Why

For celebs, few things are more daunting and tedious than a press tour for a new project. But when you're Dominic West and Lily James, there is something else to factor in beside call times and travel schedules: how to handle awkward questions about your chemistry with your co-star. Celeb gossip fanatics will remember that West and James were spotted engaged in some pretty heavy PDA while filming "The Pursuit of Love" in Rome back in October 2020. Pictures surfaced of the two having an intimate lunch together and also photographed kissing on a scooter.

And this wasn't some sort of thing where paparazzi catches two costars actually filming PDA or romantic scenes together and then try to push them off as scandalous — these two were very much canoodling in their off time. Us Weekly even confirmed that the PDA was in front of their manager and that West wasn't wearing his wedding ring at the time.

There's nothing wrong with a budding romance between two movie stars on set; it happens all the time. So what's the issue this time around? Well, West was still currently very married to Catherine Fitzgerald, his wife for over a decade and the mother to the four kids they share, Dora, Sena, Francis, and Christabel. Once the pics surfaced, the couple issued a statement together, all but confirming the affair as well as their desire to stay married. "Our marriage is strong and we're very much still together," they wrote.