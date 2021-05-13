This Is Where Luann De Lesseps And Bethenny Frankel Stand Today

"Real Housewives of New York" OGs Luann de Lesseps and Bethenny Frankel have long had a complicated relationship, ever since the former countess corrected Bethenny about how she should introduce her to "like, a driver or someone." They've had their share of ups and downs over the years, but now that Bethenny is no longer on the show it seems like their relationship might be at a standstill.

They were close at one time. It was Bethenny who revealed to Luann that Luann's fiancé, Tom D'Agostino, was spotted canoodling with another women just before they were married. And they have both said in public that it was Bethenny who came to Luann's side when she she went to rehab a second time. That doesn't mean they haven't had their spats, of course. During Bethenny's last season, she "popped off" on Luann at a dinner in Miami, per Bravo, and endlessly bashed Luann's cabaret show.

After Bethenny left the show and made some pointed remarks about the ratings of the show without her, the cast and production were apparently "livid," per Page Six. A source told the outlet, "As much as Bethenny pretends to be a producer, creator, mogul and even philanthropist, she will always be a 'Real Housewife' and reality star. She was a no-one before 'RHONY' — why would someone be so desperate as to bash the franchise that built her brand? Andy [Cohen] is livid!"

So what is Luann now saying about her former colleague?