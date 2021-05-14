The Real Reason Whitney Cummings Wants Women To Stop Apologizing - Exclusive

As a comedian who just so happens to be a woman, Whitney Cummings has found herself labeled an "edgy" and "dirty comic." "One of my biggest frustrations is that I never could talk about women's bodies without people thinking I was blue or gross or a dirty, filthy comic," the comedian told Nicki Swift.

As part of Annovera's Just Say Vagina campaign, Cummings wants to encourage women to stop apologizing, and start embracing the language that describes their bodies. And the creator of "2 Broke Girls" is most definitely done apologizing when she hasn't done anything wrong. "If someone's apologizing for something constantly and they didn't do anything wrong, I'm always like, if you did something wrong, tell me," she explained. "Because all you're doing is apologizing, which makes me think you did something wrong."

Nicki Swift sat down with Cummings to find out all about her new campaign, and her advice for anybody who finds themselves apologizing way more often than they should.