How Pink Really Feels About Britney Spears

Pink is opening up about what it was like being pitted against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera in the early 2000s. The pop singers debuted their first studio albums to millions of fans at practically the same time. With Spears' "...Baby One More Time," Aguilera's self-titled "Christina Aguilera" in 1999, and Pink's "Can't Take Me Home" all hitting TV music video countdowns and shopping malls in the year 2000, the three women in music were often seen as competition, a sentiment has since Pink found to be "unfair" (more on this later).

The rivalry between Pink and Christina Aguilera began in 2001 when the two didn't exactly hit it off while working together on "Lady Marmalade." "We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha," Pink told TODAY. When it came to Spears, however, Pink might have caused the rift singlehandedly.

The artist name-dropped Spears on her single "Don't Let Me Get Me" in 2001. The lyrics went, "Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty, that just ain't me." Spears didn't take too kindly to that, and 20 years later, Pink is revealing that much of the feuding was, well, blown out of proportion. Scroll down to see how the two artists look back at the moment now.