Inside Robert De Niro's On-Set Injury
Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. The "Dirty Grandpa" actor has been in the film industry for more than five decades, having made his debut in Brian De Palma's "The Wedding Party" in 1969, per Britannica. De Niro decided to pursue acting after he dropped out of high school, and it proved to be a good decision. Today, he has two Academy Awards and over 100 acting credits to his name on IMDb.
Throughout his prolific career, De Niro has forged a long-standing partnership with famed director Martin Scorsese. The actor has appeared in nine films directed by Scorsese, including 1973's "Mean Streets," 1982's "The King of Comedy," and more recently 2019's "The Irishman" and 2021's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which is currently in production, according to IndieWire.
Unfortunately, it was during this most recent filming in which De Niro sustained an on-set injury in Oklahoma. Read on to find out what injury he sustained and whether or not he will be able to complete filming.
Robert De Niro's injury needs medical treatment
According to Deadline, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle while he was on set filming for "Killers of the Flower Moon," which also stars Leonardo Dicaprio. "While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York," a representative told the outlet. "This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."
TMZ also reported that De Niro flew back to his home state of New York after his injury, but that the trip had been planned in advance because he "was already planning to go home for a few weeks." De Niro reportedly completed his scenes prior to his injury and will return to set when he is healed.
Aside from De Niro's injury woes, Scorsese's film has also generated much discussion online about DiCaprio's physical appearance after a still was released on May 10, 2021, in which he was described as looking "unrecognizable." Fans, however, found him very recognizable. In any case, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is definitely generating a lot of buzz, even if it's not for the film itself.