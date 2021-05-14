Inside Robert De Niro's On-Set Injury

Robert De Niro is considered one of the greatest actors of his generation. The "Dirty Grandpa" actor has been in the film industry for more than five decades, having made his debut in Brian De Palma's "The Wedding Party" in 1969, per Britannica. De Niro decided to pursue acting after he dropped out of high school, and it proved to be a good decision. Today, he has two Academy Awards and over 100 acting credits to his name on IMDb.

Throughout his prolific career, De Niro has forged a long-standing partnership with famed director Martin Scorsese. The actor has appeared in nine films directed by Scorsese, including 1973's "Mean Streets," 1982's "The King of Comedy," and more recently 2019's "The Irishman" and 2021's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which is currently in production, according to IndieWire.

Unfortunately, it was during this most recent filming in which De Niro sustained an on-set injury in Oklahoma. Read on to find out what injury he sustained and whether or not he will be able to complete filming.