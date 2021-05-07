How Robert De Niro Saved Martin Scorsese's Life

The following article includes mentions of substance abuse.

When Martin Scorsese set out to tell the story of boxer Jake LaMotta in the film "Raging Bull", he didn't know that he would soon be in a "near-death" state.

As the director told The Hollywood Reporter, his drug abuse escalated after his previous film, "New York, New York", was widely panned by critics. Only 35 at the time, Scorsese's inner "turmoil" led to him collapsing and being rushed to hospital on Labor Day weekend. "A number of things had happened," he explained, adding that "misuse of normal medications" in harmful combinations had led to his hospitalization, as well as his asthma and the fact that he only weighed about 109 pounds.

In his new book "Raging Bull: The Making Of," Jay Glennie revealed that Scorsese was actually in a "near death" condition at the time, per The Independent. A doctor reportedly told Scorsese that he couldn't go anywhere because he could develop a brain hemorrhage at any second. "He was bleeding from the mouth, bleeding from his nose, bleeding from his eyes," co-screenwriter Mardik Martin recalled.

Robert De Niro, who was playing LaMotta in "Raging Bull," was the one who eventually convinced his friend and frequent collaborator to turn his life around.