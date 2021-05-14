Big Brother Star Reveals Her One Regret From Her Time On Reality TV - Exclusive

Rachel Reilly had her fair share of enemies on the small screen in reality show competitions like "Big Brother" and "The Amazing Race," but when it comes to the mother-of-two's life IRL, it's all about love. As she prepared to launch her new reality show "I Love the Brenchels — Moving On" (which begins shoot in June and is coming to bspoketv this year), Reilly gave Nicki Swift the lowdown on returning to unscripted TV after feeling "so sad and bummed" about not being able to participate in "Big Brother: All-Stars" due to a pregnancy, and what she really thinks about the shows that made her famous.

It turns out Reilly and her husband Brendon Villegas are still just as obsessed with the programs that created the "Brenchels." Not only did Reilly boast that she watched "every single live feed moment ... even the boring stuff" from the most recent season of "Big Brother," but she also effortlessly recited a long list of other unscripted faves, including "The Circle," "Survivor," and "Housewives." Her love for the format — as well as the many friendships she's formed over the years — play a large role in her upcoming show which follows the family as they moves across the country, making stops to meet up with reality show stars for community service projects.