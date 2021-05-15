What Lori Loughlin Just Asked A Judge Permission To Do

Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are taking steps to put the college admissions scandal behind them, even asking a judge for a bit of help.

Back in January 2021, a source told Hollywood Life, "Lori is very hopeful everything will all be behind her in 2021," as the celeb began the new year, post-prison sentence. "That's why she's tried to just lay as low as possible [since being released from jail]. She's so ready to move on from all of this."

The courts found the couple guilty of paying $500,000 for their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose to be admitted to the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, despite having never played the sport. Both Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty in 2020 to "one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud," with Giannulli also pleading guilty to "one count of honest services wire and mail fraud," according to People.

Loughlin completed her two-month sentence, paid her $150,000 fine and fulfilled her 150 hours of community service, while her husband Giannulli paid his $250,000 fine, and was released from his five-month sentence in April 2021. The designer "is actively working on completing his community service requirement," new court documents reveal. With a clear end of their consequences in sight, the celebrity couple is looking for permission to move on with this one ask to the judge.