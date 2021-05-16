Princess Diana Had One Wish For A Book About Her Her Life

It's no surprise that there have been several books published about the life — and tragic death — of Princess Diana. During years that she spent in the spotlight, living under the monarchy's rule and beyond, the Princess of Wales was a bright light for so many, not just in the UK, but for people around the globe. They all seemed to simply love her, and she soon became known as the "people's princess." According to Time, the media frenzy surrounding Diana was unmatched. Even when she and Prince Charles divorced, she was still the center of the media's focus, which speaks to the adoration that she so effortlessly commanded.

Diana was killed in a car accident in 1997, but "her legacy still occupies a unique position in the British public consciousness—and beyond," Time reports. This could be one of the reasons that so many people have written books about her. There's one book in particular, however, that Diana actually had a small say in. Before she died, Diana worked with a voice and presence coach named Stewart Pearce. According to Us Weekly, Diana and Pearce discussed the possibility of him sharing details about what they had worked on together, and she made one very specific request — one that he complied with decades later. Keep reading to find out what Diana asked of Pearce.