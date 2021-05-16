The Long-Running Reality Show 28% Of People Wish Would Get Canceled

Like it or not, we live in the age of reality TV. Whether you're a die-hard Kardashian fan or a bonafide member of Bachelor Nation, there's a certain familiarity that comes with following the everyday lives of those who chose to share themselves with viewers.

The genre is ubiquitous and The Washington Post points out that "half of all programming on broadcast and cable" consists of reality TV. It won't be surprising that reality TV makes up a huge chunk of change too. In fact, the outlet pointed out that in 2019, it generated $6 billion in annual revenue. Dang!

With this topic on our minds, Nicki Swift surveyed over 500 people throughout the United States to get their opinion on reality TV. More specifically, we asked which of the long-running reality shows should be canceled. People chose between "American Idol," "Survivor," "RuPaul's Drag Race," "Big Brother," and "The Bachelor." The results were very revealing.