Henry Cavill Speaks Out About His Personal Life

Accompanied by a sweet selfie of himself and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, Henry Cavill has shared a lengthy Instagram message with his fans. "I couldn't help but notice that there has been some social animosity of late," he wrote in part. "It's becoming increasingly prevalent on my feed. There has been lots of, let's call it speculation for now, about my private life and professional partnerships."

While Cavill didn't mention any specific instances of what this "speculation" regarded, the DCEU actor went on to note that he "appreciate[s] the passion and support by those very people who are 'speculating,'" but added that the "gossip" had gotten so rampant that he finally felt he needed to speak up and say "it's time to stop." He added that this "misplaced" passion "causes harm to the people I care about most," adding, "Even your most conservative of negative assumptions about both my personal and professional life just aren't true."

The "Enola Holmes" star concluded the post with a call for "positivity," writing, "I am very happy in love, and in life. I'd be enormously grateful if you were happy with me. If you can't bring yourself to be happy with me, then at the very least try to do yourself proud and be the best version of yourself." Well, we couldn't have said it better ourselves — and considering the post has nabbed over 2 million likes, as of this writing, it seems as though Henry Cavill's fans agree.