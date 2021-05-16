The Real Reason Martin Bashir Is Leaving The BBC

Famed British journalist Martin Bashir is known worldwide for his candid interviews with two famously walled-off celebrities: Princess Diana and Michael Jackson. Bashir profiled Jackson for eight months before releasing the documentary "Living With Michael Jackson" in 2003.

Cornwall Live reports Jackson, who notoriously distrusted the media, agreed to the documentary upon Bashir's claims that it would rehabilitate his public image and portray him in a positive, philanthropic light. The documentary instead painted Jackson as an ill-equipped father and serial child abuser, leading to his 2005 child molestation trial. Cornwall Live reports Jackson told people close to him that he felt "more betrayed than perhaps ever before."

A few years prior in 1995, Bashir conducted a bombshell interview with the Princess of Wales, in which she claimed there were "three of us" in her marriage to Prince Charles, according to People. This set off a frenzy in the royal family, leading the queen to issue an order that Diana and Charles divorce. 25 years later, The Sunday Times reported that Bashir landed the interview by showing her brother false bank statements suggesting that members of Diana's staff were being paid to spy on her, preying on Diana's fears that she was being watched.

On May 14, 2021, the BBC announced Bashir was leaving the company. Why so suddenly? Keep reading to find out.