Why Addison Rae Is Turning Heads At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

When Addison Rae and her "He's All That" co-star Tanner Buchanan came on stage to present the Best Kiss award nominees, they had a bit of banter talking about if they should kiss or not. The two told the audience that they had been practicing kissing for months and wondered if they should or not. They then joked that they shouldn't, because the content would be too mature for the broadcast. However, after the nominees were announced, the camera cut back to Addison and Buchanan, who were making out. While it was a fine conclusion to their joke, some viewers weren't too thrilled with the bit.

"I really didn't need to see addison rae making out on my screen," one Twitter user wrote. "I get it's the best kiss award but ... is kissing on stage THAT necessary?" a second user tweeted. "I did not need to see Addison Rae and that guy kissing on the MTVAwards," a third person commented. "The second hand embarrassment I got ..." a fourth person wrote. It's probably safe to say that the reaction to Addison and Buchanan's kiss was just as passionate as the smooch itself.