Body Language Expert Noticed Elizabeth Olsen Doing While Accepting Her MTV Movie Award - Exclusive

Elizabeth Olsen was nervous accepting her first MTV Movie and TV Award of the night, according to Lauren Cohen, a body language expert, executive and career coach. In Olsen's acceptance speech for Best Performance in a Show for "WandaVision," Cohen noted that although Olsen "glowed and smiled... she was rubbing on and almost squeezing one of her fingers... This was probably to try to calm herself and dissipate stress."

Could it have been spotlight-induced nerves? Olsen has opened up about having social anxiety, such as on "The Tonight Show" in March. "I expect everything I do to fail," Olsen told host Jimmy Fallon, adding with self-deprecating humor and candor, "I just try to hold onto what I like about my job and I just assume no one's gonna enjoy anything I'm a part of."

Indeed, Cohen observed that Olsen's body language was significantly more relaxed during her second award acceptance for Best Fight alongside "WandaVision" co-star Kathryn Hahn. "She was so much more comfortable... with her friend and acting partner," Cohen said. "She had palms up and lifted her hands to draw more claps from the crowd." Cohen also pointed to Olsen's "huge real smile" and bent legs as other signs of her increased onstage relaxation as she and Hahn performed a comedy bit for the audience while thanking their stunt doubles. It looks like Olsen might have just needed a pal on stage!