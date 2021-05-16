38% Of People Agree This Is Who Kim Kardashian Should Date Next

It's been a long time since Kim Kardashian has been single, though as it turns out, fans already have some opinions about who she should date next!

As many fans know, Kim had been in a relationship with Kanye West for nearly 10 years. According to Insider, the duo started dating in 2012, and by the end of that year, they were expecting their first child. By 2014, Kim and Kanye were married, making them one of the most influential celebrity couples to ever exist.

Sadly for the couple, their fairytale relationship didn't last. After nearly seven years of marriage and four children together, Kim filed for divorce in 2021, signaling the end of an era. Despite any rumors that have cropped up, both Kim and Kanye have remained relatively quiet about the split, though they are nevertheless moving on and establishing new, single lives.

Though it's only been a few months since Kim filed for divorce, fans can't help but speculate about who the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star might date next. Will she date another musician, a professional athlete, or possibly even an actor? Only time will tell, though Nicki Swift readers have chimed in with their opinion about who Kim should date next — keep reading to see their top pick.