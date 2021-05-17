Nick Jonas Was Just Hospitalized. Here's What We Know

Nick Jonas was reportedly hospitalized for an injury while on set. According to a TMZ report on May 16, the pop singer was filming a new show when the injury occurred, and an ambulance was called to transport him to a nearby hospital. The outlet notes Jonas was on set for a secret shoot, with even the name of the show being kept under wraps.

The "Chains" singer has been busy lately as a judge on Season 20 of "The Voice," with the series welcoming back Jonas in March 2021 (via Today). Jonas' second stint leading new contestants on "The Voice" stage will be short-lived, however, with Ariana Grande stepping in as his replacement come Season 21. "I mean, Ariana — as we all know — is one of the best singers in the game and she's gonna be an incredible coach," Jonas said to fellow "The Voice" judge Kelly Clarkson. "I think the only advice I would give is just not to trust any one of you."

The question fans are wondering is whether Jonas' departure from "The Voice" has anything to do with the artist's secret new show. Better yet, will the judge's recent injury affect his ability to finish out Season 20?