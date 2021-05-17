Vin Diesel Is Reportedly Taking A Stand Against Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson don't have the best relationship. It's no secret the actors have beef, and their feud reportedly went public in December 2020, according to People.

Johnson seemed to hint at issues during production of "Fast & Furious 8," saying on Instagram in a since-removed post (via People), "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway. Candy a**es."

Diesel and The Rock reportedly had a meeting to settle their differences, but it seemed unproductive. "Vin has been having problems with The Rock because The Rock keep [sic] showing up late for production," a source claimed to People. "Sometimes he doesn't show up at all and he's delaying the production." The source continued, "I don't know what's going on with The Rock. "He is always late and it really has delayed our production. Vin just couldn't take it anymore."

