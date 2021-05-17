What Really Happened Between Nikki Glaser And Snooki?

For decades, the MTV Movie Awards (now the MTV Movie and TV Awards) have acted as an alt Golden Globes, handing out Golden Popcorn trophies to some of the best onscreen works of the year.

At the 26th installment of the award show in 2017, it expanded to include TV shows and removed gendered categories, according to The Guardian. (With that, they also removed the Best Shirtless Performance category.) In 2021, made another change: adding a second ceremony, called "MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted" to honor unscripted content and reality TV, per The Wrap. The ceremony, hosted by comic Nikki Glaser, is set to air on May 17, but rumors about an altercation during filming are already causing a stir.

Allegedly, Glaser said something that set off Snooki, star of one of MTV's longest-running reality shows, "Jersey Shore." So what exactly did Glaser say? Is Snooki going to get punched in the face again? Keep reading!