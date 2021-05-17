Meet Kevin's Career Path Just Took An Unexpected Turn

Popular YouTuber Meet Kevin, aka Kevin Paffrath, has officially tossed his hat in the ring and announced he's running for governor of The Golden State. On May 17, the investor and real estate broker formally declared his plan to overthrow longtime California governor Gavin Newsom via a video on his popular YouTube channel — an account that boasts a whopping 1.6 million followers.

In the now-viral video, Paffrath started off by recounting his rags-to-riches story, reminiscing about how he moved to California with only $1,000 in his pocket, but was eventually able to amass a fortune of more than $20 million, citing many of the opportunities he received as a California resident for his success.

He then made a shocking announcement claiming that he planned to uproot his family from California to Florida, blaming what he referred to as "the blight of homelessness that's destroying the state," increasing taxation, and unaffordable housing for his decision before making an about-face and explaining that leaving California during such a perilous time would be hypocritical. "I'm not leaving. I'm not leaving. I'm not effing leaving," he boisterously declared a la Jordan Belfort-style circa "The Wolf of Wall Street."

"Instead, I'm gonna fix it. Today on May 17, 2021 I'm officially announcing my candidacy for governor. They're gonna need a wrecking ball to get me out of here," he shrieked.

