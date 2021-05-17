Storage Wars Star Jarrod Schulz Just Got A Serious Charge

"Storage Wars" debuted on the reality TV scene back in 2010 on the A&E network. The show had success with millions of viewers being fascinated by the treasure trove that can be an abandoned storage unit. Each episode of the show contained a unit that went up for auction with a final tally of the unit's contents and the potential profit that could be earned after appraisals and valuation of the abandoned items. Think a modern "Antiques Roadshow" but with pieces that are no longer wanted.

It wasn't just the contents of the lockers that had viewers hooked, though; it was the series' eccentric cast of characters, too. Some episodes featured different people or groups who were at the storage unit auctions, and one of those parties was couple Jarrod Schulz and Brandi Passante, dubbed "The Young Guns" for being the youngest auction bidders in the show's main cast, per TMZ. At the time of filming, the two owned a thrift store called Now and Then that was based in Orange, California, according to Online Storage Auctions. The pair was often featured on the show while looking for items to buy that they could resell at their second-hand shop.

While Jarrod and Brandi eventually closed their store and parted ways romantically, unfortunately, it doesn't seem like that's been the end of the drama — and legal trouble — between them.