What We Know About Ariana Grande's Wedding Band
Ariana Grande secretly wed fiance Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in California, and fans are still trying to find out all the details.
The wedding came as a surprise to Arianators who have followed Grande's relationship since the couple first went social media official in the spring of 2020. By the winter holidays, the Hollywood couple had clearly heated up, announcing their engagement via Instagram. "Forever n then some," wrote the pop singer with a photo slide of her and her beau, revealing her unique engagement ring.
"It was beautiful but not over the top," a source told E! News about the Grande-Gomez wedding. "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."
As news of the wedding spreads, new details behind every moment are emerging, including who picked out the "Thank U Next" star's wedding band.
Ariana Grande's fiance designed the rings
The jeweler for celebrity couple Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez is breaking their silence to E! News about the pop singer's wedding band, and who designed it also made Grande's engagement ring.
According to the outlet, it was Grande's fiance Gomez who stepped up to design a custom wedding band at Solow & Co. Jewelers. "They worked with Dalton on this," claimed a spokesperson for the company. "It's a beautiful, tasteful platinum and diamond pave band. Dalton was very happy with it." The jeweler went on to confirm that Gomez was "involved in every step of the selection process," despite being on opposite coasts as the jeweler Jack Solow. "He was very, very specific about what he wanted."
When it came to the "7 Rings" artist's engagement ring, Gomez wanted something both "contemporary" and meaningful to Grande. "He had very strong feelings about how he wanted this to look, a contemporary kind of way," revealed the source. "It was his idea to do the diamond on an angle and he said to me we had to incorporate a pearl into the finished piece." Pearls are Grande's birthstone.