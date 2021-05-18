What We Know About Ariana Grande's Wedding Band

Ariana Grande secretly wed fiance Dalton Gomez in a private ceremony in California, and fans are still trying to find out all the details.

The wedding came as a surprise to Arianators who have followed Grande's relationship since the couple first went social media official in the spring of 2020. By the winter holidays, the Hollywood couple had clearly heated up, announcing their engagement via Instagram. "Forever n then some," wrote the pop singer with a photo slide of her and her beau, revealing her unique engagement ring.

"It was beautiful but not over the top," a source told E! News about the Grande-Gomez wedding. "Ari wanted it to be simplistic and tasteful. All they cared about was having family there and to be able to enjoy the special moment together."

As news of the wedding spreads, new details behind every moment are emerging, including who picked out the "Thank U Next" star's wedding band.