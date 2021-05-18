Why Tallulah Willis Punished Herself Over Her Mom Demi Moore
The following article discusses body dysmorphia and eating disorders.
Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has spoken candidly about dealing with issues surrounding her body image and self-esteem, according to a 2014 CBS News report. She went through a difficult period when she was younger, telling the outlet, "I struggled a lot when I was younger. I'm diagnosed with body dysmorphia [because of] reading those stupid f**king tabloids when I was like 13, feeling like I was just ugly, always. I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?"
Tallulah reportedly starved herself and weighed 95 pounds at one point, but viewed her "super skinny self" as "smart, intelligent." "When I lost my curves and my boobs shriveled up into nothing, and I had no shape and I was just saggy skin everywhere, I was like 'Hey, believe me now?'" she said. "I was able to have the physical transformation so everyone could see me differently."
She hopes that putting her story out there will heal others. "If I can use any of the pain that I've gone through, and if ... when other girls read it they can be healed a little, even if it's the smallest piece, by something I've written or the way I've written it, that's very, very important to me," she said. Tallulah has always been open about her past struggles, but what she said about her body dysmorphia will shock you. Keep reading for more details.
Tallulah Willis didn't like being told she looked like her famous dad
Tallulah Willis has never shied away from opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and is now talking about why she "resented" people telling her she looked like her father Bruce Willis when she was growing up, according to the Daily Mail. "I punished myself for not looking like my mom, after being told I was [my father's] twin since birth," she wrote in an Instagram post.
She continued, "I resented the resemblance as I believed wholly my 'masculine' face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worthy, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you)." Tallulah included a few photos of her mother Demi Moore and explained that she journals, takes baths, and takes social media breaks when she's feeling overwhelmed.
Tallulah encouraged those who were dealing with body dysmorphic disorder to "ask for help." "Do not feel ashamed, this is not a 'stupid, vain issue' this is a genuine psychological pain and I see you so clearly and witness the validity in your struggle," she added. Moore commented on her daughter's post and wrote, "Beautifully realized Beautifully expressed Beautiful to witness."
If you are struggling with an eating disorder, or know someone who is, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).