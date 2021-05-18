Why Tallulah Willis Punished Herself Over Her Mom Demi Moore

The following article discusses body dysmorphia and eating disorders.

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has spoken candidly about dealing with issues surrounding her body image and self-esteem, according to a 2014 CBS News report. She went through a difficult period when she was younger, telling the outlet, "I struggled a lot when I was younger. I'm diagnosed with body dysmorphia [because of] reading those stupid f**king tabloids when I was like 13, feeling like I was just ugly, always. I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me, because why would the people who love me be honest?"

Tallulah reportedly starved herself and weighed 95 pounds at one point, but viewed her "super skinny self" as "smart, intelligent." "When I lost my curves and my boobs shriveled up into nothing, and I had no shape and I was just saggy skin everywhere, I was like 'Hey, believe me now?'" she said. "I was able to have the physical transformation so everyone could see me differently."

She hopes that putting her story out there will heal others. "If I can use any of the pain that I've gone through, and if ... when other girls read it they can be healed a little, even if it's the smallest piece, by something I've written or the way I've written it, that's very, very important to me," she said. Tallulah has always been open about her past struggles, but what she said about her body dysmorphia will shock you. Keep reading for more details.