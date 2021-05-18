The Truth About Britney Spears And Bella Thorne

Britney Spears and Bella Thorne are both former Disney child stars who have remained in the spotlight, so it's no wonder Thorne feels a connection to the "...Baby One More Time" singer. But their recent moment of mutual appreciation might make your day. It seems to have made Thorne's!

In February, shortly after the release of the explosive documentary "Framing Britney Spears," Thorne told The Hollywood Reporter that she had quite the reaction to seeing the negative treatment of Spears on-screen. "It made me so sad, just all the wrongs that society did to her," she said. "It's disgusting what she went through, what she is still going through, the whole nine yards, it is literally terrible. And thank goodness they made the documentary so that people can change their f****** perception on situations." Thorn then spoke on who was responsible for pushing Spears into a dark place, arguing that the general public was just as guilty as the media. "Even if you didn't take that photo of Britney Spears, even if you weren't that paparazzo pushing her, you were that person talking in your basement with your group of friends about this photo and people were laughing," Thorne insisted, adding that some things shouldn't be joked about.

All that said, the two stars' recent Instagram-based interaction is a far cry from the "Toxic" energy Thorne (and perhaps America) felt watching the film. Here's what recently went down between the two stars.