Who Are Charles Grodin's Famous Children?

Sadly, Hollywood had to say goodbye to another beloved performer in 2021 when actor Charles Grodin died on May 18 of bone marrow cancer at the age of 86, according to The New York Times. If you're a movie lover, then you may have seen the star, who enjoyed a long and successful career, in popular films like 1972's "The Heartbreak Kid" and 1988's "Midnight Run." He also played the less-than-impressed dad in 1992's dog-centered "Beethoven" (that's right, Beethoven was the St. Bernard and Charles' character was very wary of the sometimes troublesome pooch).

If you remember Charles from his popular roles, then you might also remember the fact that he "often played uptight and cranky characters who ultimately were likable," per The Hollywood Reporter. However, he described himself as "low key but high strung."

We wonder if that's how his family — specifically his children — would have described him as well. We're sure they understood the difference between who their father was on screen and who he was in real life. That's because it turns out that Charles had both a son and a daughter who are also in show business.