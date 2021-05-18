The Tragic Death Of Charles Grodin

Charles Grodin, a beloved comedian and actor known for his roles in "The Heartbreak Kid," "Midnight Run," and "Beethoven," has died at the age of 86. According to The New York Times, he died at his home in Wilton, Conn. on April 18 due to complications from bone marrow cancer.

Grodin made his big-screen debut in 1968's "Rosemary's Baby." From there, his career skyrocketed and he became known for his dry sense of humor and comedic — and sometimes unruly — outbursts on late night talk shows. In fact, he made more than 50 appearances combined between "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and "Late Night With David Letterman," per The New York Times. He also had his own talk show called "The Charles Grodin Show," which aired on CNBC between 1995 and 1998, according to Vulture. Grodin is also the author of several books and plays, including his two memoirs "How I Got To Be Whoever It Is I Am" and "I Like It Better When You're Funny," which recall his late night appearances with Carson and Letterman. Furthermore, he advocated for non-violent inmates and was awarded the William Kunstler Racial Justice Award for his work, per Observer.

Upon hearing the news of Grodin's death, fans, friends, and fellow celebrities took a moment to remember the star on social media. Here is what they had to say about the death of the well-known actor.