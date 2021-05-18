Jana Kramer Shares New Details About The Cause Of Her Divorce

Singing and acting star Jana Kramer is continuing to spill more tea on her April divorce from Mike Caussin. Kramer had announced the split in an April 29 Instagram post, writing, "I've fought y'all... I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give." Despite co-writing the couples' counseling self-help guide, "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice of Loving Faithfully," Kramer and Caussin gave up said fight after repeated allegations of Caussin cheating throughout their marriage – and even a stint in sex rehab for the ex-NFL player!

The couple had previously separated in 2016 when Caussin filed for divorce whilst in treatment for sex addiction, People reported. As he revealed on a September 2020 episode of their podcast, "Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin," he did so because Kramer wasn't letting him see their daughter. For Kramer, the last straw appeared to come after an anonymous October 2020 Instagram DM informing her of Caussin's "unprotected sex" with another woman, per Us Weekly. "The really sucky thing about it is that my default can't go to 'There's no way,'" Kramer confessed on an October 2020 episode of "Whine Down."

Signs of the divorce were arguably there — in March, the candid Kramer had posted a now-deleted Instagram photo of her crying, writing, "No relationship is perfect." Now in May, Kramer has shared more on the cause behind her divorce.