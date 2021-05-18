Cindy McCain Said John McCain Would Feel This Way About The GOP Today

Tisk, tisk! That's what Cindy McCain, widow of the late United States Senator John McCain, thinks her husband would be saying about the recent actions of the Republican Party in the event he were still alive today.

As reported by People, during a May 17 appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Cindy minced no words, stating that she believed that John would be "very disappointed" in the condition of the GOP and the behavior of many of its leading members. "I feel deep in my heart that John would be very disappointed in what's going on and the lack of courage on the part of so many of our senators and congressmen to stand up to what this is," she declared.

