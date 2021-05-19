Why The Royal Social Media Accounts Are Turning Heads On Harry And Meghan's Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on May 19. Three years ago, millions of people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan exchange vows at St. George's Chapel. So many things have transpired since then; the couple welcomed a baby boy in 2019, is currently expecting a baby girl in 2021, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer senior members of the royal family. Taking that a step further, Meghan and Harry no longer live in the UK, and have called California home for a little more than one year now.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, and I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," Harry said in a January 2020 speech, announcing he and Meghan's decision to step down, according to Good Morning America. And while fans have been wishing the duke and duchess a happy anniversary, many have noticed something else on this special day; something about the social media accounts belonging to the royal family. Read on for more.