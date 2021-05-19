Why The Royal Social Media Accounts Are Turning Heads On Harry And Meghan's Anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on May 19. Three years ago, millions of people tuned in to watch Harry and Meghan exchange vows at St. George's Chapel. So many things have transpired since then; the couple welcomed a baby boy in 2019, is currently expecting a baby girl in 2021, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer senior members of the royal family. Taking that a step further, Meghan and Harry no longer live in the UK, and have called California home for a little more than one year now.
"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges, and I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option," Harry said in a January 2020 speech, announcing he and Meghan's decision to step down, according to Good Morning America. And while fans have been wishing the duke and duchess a happy anniversary, many have noticed something else on this special day; something about the social media accounts belonging to the royal family. Read on for more.
The royal family hasn't posted any messages in honor of Harry and Meghan's wedding anniversary
As the Daily Mail points out, the royal family has not posted any congratulatory messages acknowledging Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding anniversary on any of its respective social media accounts. "It's the second year official royal accounts have stayed silent on Harry and Meghan's big day," the Daily Mail reports. While it's unclear if there is any kind of relation, the outlet points out that the royal family's silence on the matter comes after Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7, and Harry's appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, which was uploaded on May 13. In both interviews, Harry spoke very candidly about his experience living under the monarchy's rule. Some of the things that he said in both interviews could be considered damaging to the royal family's reputation.
In fairness, however, it is important to note that Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles did not post anything on the Clarence House Instagram account in honor of Prince William and Kate Middleton's 10-year wedding anniversary back on April 29. They did, however, post something in honor of Harry and Meghan's son's birthday; Archie turned 2 on May 6. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," read the Instagram caption of a black-and-white photo of Charles, Harry, and Archie at the younger's christening.