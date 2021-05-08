Prince Charles' Birthday Tribute To Archie Is Catching Heat. Here's Why

Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, posted a sweet birthday message to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie, who turned 2 on May 6. To mark Archie's special day, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall took to Instagram to share a photo of Archie that was taken at his christening. "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today," read the caption that accompanied the black-and-white shot. Charles and Camilla's caption also included the birthday cake emoji, which was, of course, appropriate.

The photo depicted three generations of the royal family; Charles, Harry, and Archie. In the snap, which was taken by photographer Chris Allerton, Harry was seen holding Archie, who was dressed in his christening robes. Charles, wearing a suit and tie, looked over at his grandson with a small smile appearing to spread across his face. The photo proved to be popular, receiving more than 200,000 likes in the first two days it was posted. It didn't take long, however, for social media users to find a problem with the birthday tribute, which is causing quite a stir. Read on to find out why some royal watchers are unhappy with the photo that the duke and duchess chose to share in honor of Archie's birthday.