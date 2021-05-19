How Much Money Is Jana Kramer Really Paying Her Ex?

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are going through a divorce after he allegedly cheated on her — again. "Jana's final straw came when she uncovered once again that [Mike] had cheated on her. Everything was fine [until she] uncovered a recent infidelity," a source told Us Weekly. This seems to track as Kramer's court filing cites "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences, and adultery" as grounds for the divorce, according to People magazine.

Kramer and Caussin are in the thick of working out the financials of their divorce as their 6-year marriage comes to an end. According to Us Weekly, the two previously signed a postnuptial agreement back in November 2016, more than one year after they got married. At that time, Kramer and Caussin had just gone through a rough patch after she found out that he had cheated on her. They split in August 2016, when their daughter Jolie was just 7-months-old, according to Entertainment Tonight, but decided to work through it, and ended up getting back together. The two renewed their vows in 2017 during a trip to Hawaii, according to People, and, in November 2018, the former couple welcomed their second child, a son they named Jace.

Now that they've decided to go their separate ways, their postnuptial agreement is being carried out. Read on to find out how much money Kramer has to pay her ex.