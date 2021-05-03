Jana Kramer Opens Up About Her Co-Parenting With Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer's divorce from Mike Caussin made headlines in April 2021. The singer has been candid about her relationship struggles on her Instagram page, sharing plenty of real posts, including one on April 21. The post featured text on a light-colored background and announced her divorce from Caussin after nearly six years of marriage.

Kramer shared that she still "whole-heartedly" believes in marriage, while noting that she was simply done fighting. Caussin had reportedly been unfaithful in their marriage, per People. "He cheated and broke her trust again," an insider told the outlet. "After fighting for the marriage for so long, she's come to terms with the realization that his patterns were never going to change."

Kramer seemingly has an incredibly close bond with her children, and her Instagram page is flooded with photos of them together. In early May, Kramer shared a sweet photo of herself and her two kids, Jolie and Jace, with a touching caption. "Sunshine is good for everyone. I gotta be honest 2 weeks ago the sun was the last thing I wanted to see ... but through grieving, you start to see the light ... even if it's a dim light it's still something I'm gonna be grateful for," she wrote on Instagram. "But I'll forever be grateful for these 2 and the forever light they add to my life."

