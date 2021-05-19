Why Billy Porter Decided To Open Up About His HIV Diagnosis

Billy Porter is breaking his silence about his health in a new op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter. The actor is opening about his HIV-positive diagnosis that he hid from his family and fans for 14 years.

Billy Porter recounted how he was diagnosed with HIV in June 2007, and opened up about why he didn't tell his mother about his diagnosis for so long.

He noted that 2007 was the "worst year of my life," due in part to a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes and filing for bankruptcy. "And by June, I was diagnosed HIV-positive. The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me, and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years," wrote Porter. "HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God's punishment."

The actor revealed how he kept the diagnosis from his mother to save her from possible "persecution by her religious community" and from his fans for the sake of his career. "I was trying to have a life and a career ... it would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession." But he eventually told his mother, who replied, "You've been carrying this around for 14 years? Don't ever do this again. I'm your mother, I love you no matter what." And now, he is telling the world. This is why.