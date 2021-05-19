How Much Was Comedian Paul Mooney Worth At The Time Of His Death?

Comedian Paul Mooney died on May 19 after he suffered a heart attack, according to the New York Daily News. He was 79 years old at the time of his death. A message on his Twitter account read, "Thank you all from the bottom of all of our hearts ...you're all are the best!...... Mooney World .. The Godfather of Comedy – ONE MOON MANY STARS! .. To all in love with this great man.. many thanks."

Celebrities like Ashley Nicole Black and Marc Lamont Hill were some of the notable figures who paid tribute to Mooney on Twitter. Black wrote, "I remember, as a little kid, my dad showing me Paul Mooney's stand up for the first time and I was just blown away. My dad said, 'Now THIS is comedy.' And he was right." Hill added, "Rest In Peace to the legend Paul Mooney."

Mooney had a prolific career in comedy and is arguably best known for his work on "In Living Color," "The Richard Pryor Show" and "Chappelle's Show," per IMDb. Fans might be wondering how much he was worth when he died. Keep reading for more details.