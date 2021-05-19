The Special Way Prince Philip Is Being Honored

Prince Philip died on April 9, just a few weeks after he spent a month in the hospital and undergoing a heart procedure, according to BBC News. Philip was released from the hospital on March 16, and taken to his home at Windsor Castle, where he lived out his days. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," a statement on the palace's official website read.

The Duke of Edinburgh was 99-years-old at the time of his death. His family gathered for a low-key funeral service that was held at St. George's Chapel on April 17, and his memory has since been kept alive by various tributes and honors in his name. For example, just one month after his death, Philip's eldest son, Prince Charles, visited the hospital where Philip underwent surgery, and thanked the staff for taking such good care of his dad, according to People magazine. On May 19, Us Weekly reported on something else that is being done in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Read on to find out more.