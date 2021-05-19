The Special Way Prince Philip Is Being Honored
Prince Philip died on April 9, just a few weeks after he spent a month in the hospital and undergoing a heart procedure, according to BBC News. Philip was released from the hospital on March 16, and taken to his home at Windsor Castle, where he lived out his days. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," a statement on the palace's official website read.
The Duke of Edinburgh was 99-years-old at the time of his death. His family gathered for a low-key funeral service that was held at St. George's Chapel on April 17, and his memory has since been kept alive by various tributes and honors in his name. For example, just one month after his death, Philip's eldest son, Prince Charles, visited the hospital where Philip underwent surgery, and thanked the staff for taking such good care of his dad, according to People magazine. On May 19, Us Weekly reported on something else that is being done in memory of the late Duke of Edinburgh. Read on to find out more.
Prince Philip's face is featured on new stamps
Prince Philip is being honored with special postal stamps that will be made available for purchase in the UK on June 24, just two weeks after Philip would have celebrated his 100th birthday. According to Us Weekly, the set of four stamps are set in black-and-white and "highlight photos of the royal from various points in his life." People magazine reports that the second-class stamp "features a handsome headshot of a young Philip, taken by the photographer Baron," while the first-class stamp shows "a smiling shot of the royal in uniform, attending the passing out parade of his son Prince Andrew at Dartmouth Naval College in Devon, England."
Meanwhile the other two stamps in the Royal Mail's release show a regal-looking Philip; one is of him at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and the other shows him wearing his military uniform, according to People. The Royal Mail confirmed that the four stamps will cost $9.44 (£6.65). These postage stamps will undoubtedly become collector's items, and will be cherished by the royal watchers who choose to buy them.