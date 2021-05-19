The Real Reason Anna Paquin Is Defending Her Marriage

Anna Paquin has been married to her husband, Stephen Moyer, since 2010, per People. The pair starred on the HBO vampire drama "True Blood" and share eight-year-old twins Poppy and Charlie.

Paquin gushed about her husband to Us Weekly in March 2019: "We're each other's best friends. We're incredibly lucky that we found each other," she said. "We want nothing but good things for each other. His successes are my successes and vice versa and we're just really lucky," she added. Although they met on "True Blood" in 2008, they kept their relationship quiet until February 2009. "It was very intentional on both our parts," Paquin said. "It was very important to me that the cast and crew we were working with didn't feel it was fickle. ... We didn't want to take anything away from the show."

Moyer, meanwhile, opened up to Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" (via People) in December 2020, and it's clear he's been smitten with his wife since their "True Blood" screen tests. "By day three or four — oh, this is going to sound so syrupy — but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her. It was within seconds, really, and it just became a thing," he said. Paquin and Moyer might be crazy in love, but some critics are reportedly slamming their marriage and Paquin's sexuality. Keep reading for more details.