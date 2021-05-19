Which Celebrity Just Slammed Jim Carrey's Acting Methods?
There's no doubt that (the sometimes controversial) Jim Carrey is an incredibly accomplished actor. Over the years, he's starred in popular movies like 1994's "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," 1998's "The Truman Show," and 2003's "Bruce Almighty," just to name a few, per IMDb. He's also taken home plenty of industry honors for his performances, like multiple Golden Globe Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, and a Peabody Award.
Clearly, Carrey knows what he's doing. That's perhaps because he's willing to put in some serious effort when it comes to his roles. In fact, when he took on the part of Andy Kaufman to tell the late comedian's real-life story in 1999's "Man on the Moon," Carrey indulged in some arguably bizarre behavior in order to nail his performance.
According to Vanity Fair, "There's method acting gone wrong, and then there's 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton.'" The 2017 Netflix documentary delves into the ways in which Carrey got into character, which included "portraying Andy Kaufman throughout four months of filming — and trying never to break character." That's right, he acted like Kaufman every single minute of every single day, even when the cameras weren't rolling. While that might have impressed some people, it turns out that the technique seriously annoyed one particular actor.
Martin Freeman called Jim Carrey 'self-aggrandizing, selfish,' and 'narcissistic'
You may recognize Martin Freeman from his role as Dr. John Watson from the BBC's "Sherlock" series or you might know him as Bilbo from "The Hobbit" films and Everett K. Ross from "Black Panther." Beyond that, there's a chance you'll now remember him as the actor who seriously slammed Jim Carrey.
While chatting with the "Off Menu" podcast (via the Daily Mail), Freeman addressed Carrey's intense method for tackling his work in "Man on the Moon." Apparently, Freeman wasn't impressed. "You're not supposed to become the f**king character," Freeman stated, adding that Carrey's over-the-top technique was "highly amateurish." He explained, "For me, and I'm genuinely sure Jim Carrey is a lovely and smart person, but it was the most self-aggrandizing, selfish, f**king narcissistic b****cks I have ever seen."
Freeman didn't stop there. He continued by saying that the fact that "our culture would celebrate that or support it is deranged, literally deranged ... That's not to say you don't lose yourself in between action and cut but the rest of it is absolutely pretentious nonsense." Among other cutting remarks, Freeman even went so far as to say that Carrey "should have got fired" for what he had done. Noting that the star is given "leeway" for his behavior, Freeman stated, "I think has he lost himself in this delusion of thinking he's a guru or a fakeer because a few people do once you get the top of the mountain..." Er, tell us how you really feel.