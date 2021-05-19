Which Celebrity Just Slammed Jim Carrey's Acting Methods?

There's no doubt that (the sometimes controversial) Jim Carrey is an incredibly accomplished actor. Over the years, he's starred in popular movies like 1994's "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," 1998's "The Truman Show," and 2003's "Bruce Almighty," just to name a few, per IMDb. He's also taken home plenty of industry honors for his performances, like multiple Golden Globe Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, MTV Movie + TV Awards, and a Peabody Award.

Clearly, Carrey knows what he's doing. That's perhaps because he's willing to put in some serious effort when it comes to his roles. In fact, when he took on the part of Andy Kaufman to tell the late comedian's real-life story in 1999's "Man on the Moon," Carrey indulged in some arguably bizarre behavior in order to nail his performance.

According to Vanity Fair, "There's method acting gone wrong, and then there's 'Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond — Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton.'" The 2017 Netflix documentary delves into the ways in which Carrey got into character, which included "portraying Andy Kaufman throughout four months of filming — and trying never to break character." That's right, he acted like Kaufman every single minute of every single day, even when the cameras weren't rolling. While that might have impressed some people, it turns out that the technique seriously annoyed one particular actor.