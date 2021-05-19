Here's Why Joe Budden Is Apologizing To Podcast Host Olivia Dope
Amidst rumors of the "Joe Budden Show" podcast ending after fired his co-hosts on May 12, 2021, host Joe Budden has issued an apology to podcast host Olivia Dope, who accused the rapper of sexual harassment.
Dope detailed the allegations in an Instagram video posted on May 17. She said that Budden "continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks to me," on a recording of Episode 16 of "See, The Thing Is," a female-led podcast she hosted on the Joe Budden Network. Dope said that those remarks made her "extremely uncomfortable," and she was "fearful of dampening the mood if I didn't laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me."
Dope has since left the podcast and called the incident "traumatizing" and "embarrassing." She also explained other instances where Budden behaved inappropriately. Per Variety, Dope also stated that Budden "suggested he and Dope should have sex numerous times during the recording" and that Budden gyrated towards her after asking for an "on-air hug." On May 18, Budden issued a statement addressing Dope's accusations. Find out what he said below.
Joe Budden apologized to Olivia Dope for 'upsetting' her
As Rolling Stone reported, Joe Budden took responsibility for his actions after Olivia Dope's accusations went public. "As a podcaster, it is my job to address topics and create dialogue around them," Budden wrote in a statement released on May 18, 2021. "During the conversation on the 'See, the Thing Is' podcast I didn't handle the topics with the sensitivity they deserved. I recognize my words and power in that situation created an upsetting environment for Olivia. Upon reflection, both the network and I take accountability for this."
Budden continued: "I apologize sincerely to Olivia, her former co-hosts, our staff, and the public. In an effort to not further any trauma, the episode will be removed from all platforms." He added that he and his team "support all women's rights to feel comfortable and protected in the workplace" and acknowledged that they "fell short of that in this instance." Budden also wished Dope well and vowed to make his show a "safe working environment" moving forward.
This is not the first time that Budden has been embroiled in controversy. The rapper has feuded with Eminem and Drake throughout the years, and his show has been criticized for its sexist remarks, according to The New York Times. As of publication time, Dope has not responded to Budden's apology.