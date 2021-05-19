Here's Why Joe Budden Is Apologizing To Podcast Host Olivia Dope

Amidst rumors of the "Joe Budden Show" podcast ending after fired his co-hosts on May 12, 2021, host Joe Budden has issued an apology to podcast host Olivia Dope, who accused the rapper of sexual harassment.

Dope detailed the allegations in an Instagram video posted on May 17. She said that Budden "continuously made sexual, suggestive remarks to me," on a recording of Episode 16 of "See, The Thing Is," a female-led podcast she hosted on the Joe Budden Network. Dope said that those remarks made her "extremely uncomfortable," and she was "fearful of dampening the mood if I didn't laugh along while he made those sexual remarks to me."

Dope has since left the podcast and called the incident "traumatizing" and "embarrassing." She also explained other instances where Budden behaved inappropriately. Per Variety, Dope also stated that Budden "suggested he and Dope should have sex numerous times during the recording" and that Budden gyrated towards her after asking for an "on-air hug." On May 18, Budden issued a statement addressing Dope's accusations. Find out what he said below.