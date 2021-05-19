The Truth About Issa Rae And Lauren London's Relationship

Actress and screenwriter Issa Rae is known for making people laugh through her onscreen portrayals, but that's not the reaction she got when she finally crossed paths with actress Lauren London. Rae rose to fame through the success of her "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl" web series and New York Times best-selling book of the same title, via her website. She became a household name after landing her first television series with her HBO hit "Insecure."

Her success in television helped support her advocacy for diversity in Hollywood as she took to the Emmys to declare she was "rooting for everybody Black" (via Variety), or by congratulating "those men" who were nominated for best director at the 2020 Oscars (via CNN). Her passion for inclusion came from her own personal struggle to feel represented in the projects she created.

"When I say yes to do a film, I'm going to put in my contract or express explicitly that I don't want to do this unless you have a diverse crew," she told the University of Connecticut Student Union Board of Governors during a Q&A.

But her advocacy for inclusion didn't always come off that supportive to those who might've felt left out of her plight. Take for example London, who took issue with Rae blasting her during press interviews after show execs tried to recommend the "ATL" star to play the lead in the cable TV version of "The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl."